Netflix Shows Coming This January That Must Be Added To Your 'binge-watch' List

Netflix is blooming across the globe with incredible movies and shows that its audience keeps binging on. Their content online has beaten up all the records of Television and Box-office as nowadays viewers love to watch movies on their smartphone. However, the 2010-2019 decade is over and a new decade brings new shows on Netflix. Here is a list of some the most talked-about shows that are going to be released in January on Netflix.

Ghost Stories

As per the name suggests, Ghost Stories is going to make the audience shiver with its scary scenes. The film series stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwari, Vijay Verma, Surekha Sikri and more. The multi starer thriller drama is a spin-off of the Lust Stories. Many directors such as Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap came together to present their spine-shivering stories.

Also Read | Netflix cancels 'Iron Fist' and here is what its creator Raven Metzner has to say about it

Messiah

If a person is looking forward to watching an interesting portrayal of religion and faith, their wait is over as Netflix has recently added this wonderful series in their collection. The show stars Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Melinda Page Hamilton and more.

The story revolves around a man who seems to be out of the world claiming to be the messenger of God. A cop takes on the case to find out if Messiah is really sent by God or is he a con man destroying the world’s political system.

Also Read | The Witcher - Episode six of this popular Netflix show explained in detail

Ares

Ares, releasing on January 17th, is amongst the most awaited series on Netflix. It is mysterious and dramatic. The trailer is intriguing and the storyline seems intoxication. The plot revolves around a college student who dreams to become a part of Amsterdam’s elite class of people. But, she discovers some unravelling truths and the horrifying secrets about these people. Netizens are waiting eagerly for its release.

Also Read | Netflix show returns late Argentine prosecutor to spotlight

Also Read | 'Ghost Stories': All details about the cast of Netflix's latest anthology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.