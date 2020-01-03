The Witcher - Episode Six Of This Popular Netflix Show Explained In Detail

The episode 6 of The Witcher opened with Jaskier still tagging along with Geralt, writing a new song. The Witcher had gone for over an hour and they hunt a monster making the men who hired him restless. They settle on Gerald being dead and decide to steal saddlebags but Jaskier protests. Things start to get violent when a kind-faced old man Borch Three Jackdaws steps in, accompanied by two Zerrikanian warriors, Tea and Vea. In a flash, Tea snaps the thief’s neck. Then a monster’s bloody headlands with a thud next to the group as Geralt finishes hunting. Borch goes on saying that he had been looking for the Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher - Written update of Episode 6

Borch dines with The Witcher and says that they are in a large rowdy tavern, the pensive Dragon. The Borch dines with the Witcher for the first time and says that he has a very few firsts left. A green dragon is then spotted in King Niedamir’s mountains. Some locals try to go behind it but ended up hurting it. King Niedamir commissions a hunt to kill the dragon and Borch wants Geralt to be on his team. The Witcher refuses it saying he does not kill dragons unless he sees who is, on the other team. Yennefer stares at him with those violet dreamy eyes and Jaskier remembers the events of episode five and wants to get as far away as possible from her. But, just before the Bard finishes his protest, Geralt grunts that he is in and Borch is more than delighted but Jaskier is not.

They team up with the dwarfs and take a shortcut alongside the mountain to get ahead of the Reavers. Borch and his companions step poorly on some old planks and step to their death after asking Geralt to continue on and protect those still able to live. Geralt questions Yennefer on why she had come along in the journey in the first place. She reveals she had come to create a mythological potion using the dragon’s fresh heart that will restore her fertility. Soon, Yennefer and Gerald catch up the dwarfs racing up on the hill where the dragon is staying and she uses her power to freeze them. They find the green dragon already perished and laying near a dragon egg. During the fight between the Reavers and Gerald and Yennefer, Borch tries to crawl towards the egg. After the battle, the dwarfs arrive at the cave and Borch offers them dragon's teeth.

