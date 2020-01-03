Netflix Cancels 'Iron Fist' And Here Is What Its Creator Raven Metzner Has To Say About It

The Iron Fist is amongst the most incredible superhero series by Netflix. The character hails from the Marvel Comic Universe as a Billionaire (just like Iron Man), Danny Rand played by Finn Jones. However, this engaging series was cancelled just after its second season was released. Recently, The Iron Fist showrunner M Raven Metzner revealed an insight into the show on his social media account.

Netflix cancelled 'Iron Fist' before season 3 story discussions

Recently, a fan asked M Raven Metzner about his venture series The Iron Fist and his powers. The fan was keen to know about Danny Rand’s Chi blending with the pistol and he wanted to know more about the same. Metzner replied to the fan by saying that he toyed with the idea and he was curious to bring it out in the next season. The executive producer also mentioned that the season three of this Marvel series was cancelled before any discussions regarding the further storyline. Raven Metzner shocked many of his fans when he revealed that Danny Rand finds out a way of channelling his Chi through weapons despite being an anti weaponry fighter.

One idea I toyed with — and this was never discussed with @Marvel or @netflix as the series was canceled before any S3 discussions - Danny found a way to channel his Chi through the guns — the issue being he’s anti gun violence and they belong to someone else. @MarvelIronFist https://t.co/jbm8ToYF2o — M. Raven Metzner (@MRavenMetzner) December 31, 2019

The cancellation of Marvel shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher is due to the new occurrence of the digital platform of Disney+. Disney owns the rights of Marvel characters and continuing the shows would cost Netflix promoting its direct competition online. Although Netflix’s rights over Marvel characters will expire in 2020, Netizens hope these wondrous shows return as soon as possible.

