Top Shraddha Kapoor Movie Songs To Groove To In A Sangeet Ceremony; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated her 33rd birthday i.e March 3, 2020. The actor's birthday was evidently a big event for her fans who poured tons of messages for the actor on her social media accounts. She is currently basking in the success of the popular dance flick, Street Dancer 3D, is further enjoying the success of her recently released, Baaghi 3, featuring alongside Tiger Shroff.

Having said that, the actor is known for her outstanding performance in the movies and her movie songs are often bagging a top position on the trending charts. Shraddha Kapoor has shown her exceptional dancing skills in several movies.

With the wedding season here, people get an opportunity to dance at the sangeet ceremony. So, here are some of the best dance numbers of the actor to take a cue from for the sangeet ceremony:

Dance numbers from Shraddha Kapoor's films for a sangeet ceremony

Let's Talk About Love

From the movie Baaghi, the song features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to the melodious voice of Neha Kakkar and Raftaar. Kapoor can be seen making some adorable dance steps in the music video that one can take a cue from for a sangeet ceremony. Have a look:

Dance Basanti

Dance Basant is from the flick titled Ungli featuring Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles. Shraddha Kapoor made a special appearance in the movie, she appeared in Dance Basanti. The actor can be seen dancing gracefully in a red shimmery jumpsuit.

Cham Cham Cham

Baaghi, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, released in the year 2016. The song Cham Cham Cham which features at the beginning of the movie is used to introduce Kapoor's character, Sia. Reportedly, this is yet another song that is widely played during the sangeet ceremony.

