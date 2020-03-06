The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Promote 'Baaghi 3' In Style; See Pics & Videos

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in the film 'Baaghi 3'. Here are some videos and promotional pictures they shared on their Instagram.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are all set to team up again in the upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The movie Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. The duo were seen together in the film Baaghi and the audience loved their chemistry.

The duo, along with the other cast Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, has been on a promotional spree for Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor has been sharing pictures from the sets of reality shows they visited for promotions, while Tiger Shroff has been sharing glimpses of his action scenes from the movie. As the movie releases today, take a look at the videos and pictures the actors shared for promoting their film Baaghi 3. 

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff promote 'Baaghi 3' on Instagram

Trailer launch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Million views in an hour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Dus Bahane song

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande All Set To Amaze Her Fans With 'Baaghi 3' Post 'Manikarnika'

Bhankas song

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Behind the scenes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also Read: 'Baaghi 3' Actor Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Never Felt The ‘need’ To Be Seen Constantly

Free tickets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The team of Baaghi 3 had also given free tickets to a few lucky fans. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff shared a video on their Instagram accounts and shared a phone number. They added that the fans who will make a call at exactly 3 pm on March 2, will get free tickets. This too was a part of their promotional event. 

Tiger Shroff's action scenes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Transformation From Her Debut 'Teen Patti' To 'Street Dancer 3D'; Read

Also Read: Trivia About Shraddha Kapoor That All Fans Of The 'Baaghi' Actor Should Know

 

 

First Published:
