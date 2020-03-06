Shraddha Kapoor's Worst Performing Films According To Rotten Tomatoes

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor, though having an easy way in Bollywood, has worked hard and proved her talent to reach the position that she is in today. Having done movies like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, and more, she has proved her versatility in the acting industry.

But, Shraddha Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has been a little unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well on the charts of Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more -

Shraddha Kapoor worst performing films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Saaho (2019)

Saaho is a Sujeeth directorial. Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Jackie Shroff played the lead characters in the film. The film marked the Bollywood debut of South superstar, Prabhas. However, Saaho was dubbed in many languages. The plot of Saaho revolved around an undercover cop, who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure. The movie did not do well at the box-office and received a 9% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Transformation From Her Debut 'Teen Patti' To 'Street Dancer 3D'; Read

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D is a Remo D’Souza directorial. Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi played the lead roles in the film. The story explores a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers. Street Dancer 3D marks the reunion of Shraddha Kapoor with Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza, and Prabhu Deva, after ABCD 2 (2015). Everyone’s acting and dancing skills in the film were highly appreciated, but the story faltered in many areas. The movie did less than average business at the box-office and received a 13% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Trivia About Shraddha Kapoor That All Fans Of The 'Baaghi' Actor Should Know

Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a Shree Narayan Singh directorial. Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Divyendu Sharma played the lead characters in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three friends, which takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening. The movie was appreciated by the critics but didn’t perform well at the box-office and received a 22% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor Rock Their Promotional Looks For 'Baaghi 3'

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Half Girlfriend is a Mohit Suri directorial. Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor played the lead roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Madhav, who meets a girl named Riya and falls in love with her. After struggling to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his "Half Girlfriend". The movie did below average at the box-office and received a 25% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | 'Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Will Be Special' Reveals Daddy Shakti Kapoor

Baaghi (2016)

Baaghi is a Sabir Khan directorial. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff played the lead characters in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a martial arts student, who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. The movie did below average at the box-office and received a 30% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.