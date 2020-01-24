Top David Dhawan Movies That Can Be Remade With Varun Dhawan Playing The Lead Role

David Dhawan made a remake of his 1997 hit film Judwaa with Varun Dhawan in the lead that came out in 2017. Now the father-son duo is working together on their upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 which is another remake of the 1995 film of the same name and it is slated to release on May 1, 2020. David Dhawan has had an illustrious career and has given innumerable hit films to Bollywood.

Here are 5 David Dhawan movies that can be remade with Varun Dhawan in the lead

Raja Babu

Raja Babu released in the year 1994 and starred Govinda, Karishma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. This movie was a huge hit and remains to be one of the audiences' favourites. This film can be remade now with Varun Dhawan portraying the character of Raja Singh originally played by Govinda.

Hero No. 1

This 1997 movie also starred Govinda, Karishma Kapoor, Kader Khan & Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The film was said to be inspired by Rajesh Khanna's 1972 film, Bawarchi. This movie can make a comeback now with some new insights and David can once again cast Varun in the lead role as he would be perfect for it.

Biwi No. 1

This 1999 film was a huge hit during its time. The movie starred Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. David Dhawan can make a remake of this film with Varun in the lead because the essence of the original movie was well ahead of its time and it would fit well perfectly in today's time.

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

This 2000 film was a romantic comedy starring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Om Puri and Kader Khan in lead roles. The movie was able to create a huge fan base and received immense love. This film will do wonders again on the box office if a remake starring Varun Dhawan comes out.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

This film starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. It is a romantic comedy. This 2005 film was extremely funny and went on to become a hit. A remake can be on the cards as the story of the film was very entertaining and can be adapted into a more modern setting, with a young actor like Varun Dhawan in the lead role.



