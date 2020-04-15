Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhanaa' Was First Offered To Shahid Kapoor Before Dhanush; Read Trivia

It has been more than six years since Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raanjhanaa hit the big screens. The romantic drama film featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles and also marked the debut of Dhanush in the Hindi film industry. Back in the year 2019, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram as she took a trip down memory lane. In the caption, she stated how close this movie had been to her.

Set in Benaras, the film starred Sonam Kapoor as Zoya, while Dhanush portrayed the role of Kundan. In this one-sided love story, Kundan was head over heels in love with Zoya. But, Zoya intended to marry Abhay’s character Akram and Kundan was obsessed over winning her heart. We have listed down some of Raanjhaana’s interesting facts.

Trivia for Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa

This is the first film of Dhanush in the Hindi film industry. For this film, he also took special Hindi coaching classes.

In a one of its kind scenario, A R Rahman gets first credits as a composer, followed by the director.

After 25 films in Tamil, Dhanush got his Filmfare debut best actor award.

Actor Ranjeet's son Chiranjeev was offered the lead role.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor was roped in to play the lead role, but later Dhanush was signed on for the role.

The song Banarassiya was sampled by well-known Swedish DJ Avicii in the song Tough Love.

For the portrayal of a 15-year-old girl, Sonam said she was inspired by Jaya Bachchan's character in Guddi.

Reportedly, aloo puri, masala chai and Benaras ki rabri became Dhanush’s staple breakfast while shooting for this film.

To play the role of a JNU student, Sonam Kapoor spent time with the JNU college students to get her body language and diction spot on.

