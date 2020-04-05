Sonam Kapoor Starrer "Raanjhanaa's" Most Soulful Tracks That Are A Must-listen

Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, and Abhay Deol starer, Raanjhana was an Aanand L Rai’s directorial. The movie, Raanjhana, was set in Benaras. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Zoya, while Dhanush portrayed Kundan. This Romantic-Hindi drama featured Dhanush’s one-sided love story. Raanjhana also was Dhanush’s Bollywood debut, which had some amazing hit numbers that are enjoyed by fans till date-

Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful tweet on Twitter when Raanjhana had completed it's 6 years of success and expressed her feeling-

Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless@arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @ReallySwara @AbhayDeol #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa pic.twitter.com/Dy3oOMBcno — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2019

Sonam Kapoor’s movie ‘Raanjhana’s’ best songs-

Raanjhanaa Hua Main Tera

Raanjhanaa was one of the most popular songs of the movie 'Raanjhanaa'. This was the title song of the movie sung by Jasvinder Singh and Shiraz Uppal in the year 2013. In this song, both the singers were also accompanied by A. R. Rehman. Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush looked really adorable in this video of this song.

Tum Tak

Raanjhanaa movie’s most famous song which was Tum Tak. The artists of this song were Javed Ali, Pooja Vaidyanath, and Keerthi Sagathia. Under the banner of Sony Music Video, this soulful and vibrant song not only won the hearts of the audience because of its lyrics but also the beautiful portrayal of the song which unfurls the story of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush's character.

Piya Milenge

Piya Milenge is also a popular number from Raanjhanaa. It has a sad melody. The song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and the KMMC Sufi Ensemble. The singers amazed the audience with their incredible music and the Sufi style of singing brought a unique flavour to it.

Banarasiya

Banarasiya, yet another popular number of Raanjhanaa, is a soulful and charming song from the film. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Anweshaa, and Meenal Jain. The singers rocked the music and Ghoshal was also nominated for the GiMA Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Raanjhanaa Movie Trailer-

