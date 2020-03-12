Trivia From Akshay Kumar's Space Research Movie 'Mission Mangal'

Mission Mangal was the first of its kind in Bollywood that was based on the Indian Space Research Organisation and also loosely focused on the lives of Indian scientists. The movie was based on the team who were a part of the Mission Mangal and also focused on the struggles they faced. The movie received positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success. Here are some interesting trivia about the movie Mission Mangal.

Trivia about Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar’s photo on his ISRO I Card is the same photo on his IMBD account.

Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Rakesh Dhawan, the project director of Mission Mangal, in the movie. The entire cast was seen wearing an identity card throughout the movie. One interesting trivia of the film is that Akshay Kumar’s picture on the ID card is the same picture as on his IMBD account.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan worked together after 11 years.

Costars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were seen together in the film Hey Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiya in 2007. Both the movies were superhits and the actors too received a lot of positive reviews from the critics. The duo came together to work in the film Mission Mangal after 11 years.

The film was originally named as ‘Mahila Mandal’

The film Mission Mangal can be called as a woman-oriented film as the main star cast included actors like Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Since the team working on the project also included women scientists, the film was initially named as Mahila Mandal.

Mission Mangal was Akshay Kumar’s second film based on true events

Akshay Kumar has been tagged as an actor who does patriotic films or biopics. Akshay Kumar was seen as Havildar Ishar Singh, a British Indian Army soldier who leads 21 Sikhs to fight against 10,000 invaders. After Kesari, Mission Mangal was the second film of Akshay Kumar which released in the same year, based on true events.

Sanjay Kapoor gave a tribute to his own song Ankhiyan Milao song from Raja 1995

Sanjay Kapoor was seen in the film Raja in the year 1995. Sanjay Kapoor had paired up opposite Madhuri Dixit in the film. The duo were seen dancing to the tunes of Ankhiyan Milao Kabhi Ankhiyaan Churau, and years later Sanjay Kapoor was seen dancing to the same tunes in Mission Mangal, as he gave a tribute to his own song.

