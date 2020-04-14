Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' And Other Films Directed By Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan is known for being a successful Hindi film director, writer as many of his films have managed to earn well at the box office. He also received a Filmfare nomination for the Best Director for his movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He is all set for his next release as a director with Mr Lele that will release in 2021. Take a look at the best Bollywood movies under Shashank Khaitan's direction.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was Shashank Khaitan's first movie as a director. He earlier worked as an Assistant Director for two movies including Black & White and Yuvvraaj. The film was produced under Karan Johar's production banner and it was a box-office hit. It featured Varun Dhawan as Humpty Sharma, Alia Bhatt as Kavya and Sidharth Shukla as Angad, where the storyline revolved around these three characters.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania became the second movie in the Dulhania franchise which was directed by Shashank Khaitan. It showcased the life of Alia Bhatt's character and how she goes on her journey to become an independent air hostess. Varun Dhawan portrayed the role of her chauvinistic fiancé in the film. The movie featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Gaurav Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sahil Vaid and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

Dhadak

Shashank Khaitan directed the 2018 movie Dhadak featuring debutant Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter who were paired opposite each other. The romantic movie was a remake of a Marathi film titled Sairat, which released in 2016. The movie Dhadak was produced under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios.

