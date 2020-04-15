Alia Bhatt's Favourite Books That She Showcased Through Her Instagram Handle

Alia Bhatt is a successful Bollywood actor who is often praised for her movie performances, dancing and singing skills. However, the Raazi actor also finds solace in books whenever she gets the time. Here are some of her favourite books that Alia has mentioned through her Instagram handle.

Alia Bhatt's favourite books

Small Fry: A Memoir - Lisa Brennan-Jobs

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some book recommendations recently. She shared the photo of the book titled Small Fry: A Memoir by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. Lisa is the daughter of Steve Jobs and the whole book is written from a child's perspective of longing for a father.

A book on Nitin Sawhney

Alia Bhatt shared a post a few days ago showcasing a chapter titled The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney. Nitin Sawhney is actually a British Indian musician, composer and producer. He is known for his works which has a mix of jazz and electronica influences.

I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier - Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's first book as a writer titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier in November 2019. The book showcases Shaheen's life being the older sister of a star kid and how she dealt with depression and was able to find her light.

Sense and Sensibility - Jane Austen

Alia Bhatt shared her love for a classic novel by Jane Austen during the #wordtoscreenmarket2018 campaign. She chose Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen to be her most favourite novel of all time. For the best novel to screenplay adaptation, she chose the movie Gone Girl.

