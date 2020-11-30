'Trying To Make Myself A Better Human,' Esha Gupta Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Note

Esha Gupta who celebrated her birthday on November 28, took to her social media handle to pen an emotional thank you note. "This year has been all about self discovering and learning. Reflecting on myself and trying to make myself a better human," Esha began the note.

"Everyday I am devoting myself to understand myself and my flaws more, coz only if you want to see a change in the world, you need to change yourself for your best version. I wish to contribute more in this world and be remembered for not only an actor but the human that I am," Esha wrote.

"I want to take this time and apologies to anyone whom I've hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I want to achieve happiness and positivity every day and spread the same to the world. I touch and hope we all do the same. I am grateful for all the love and support my family friends and all of you have given me over the years. A girl with big dreams in her eyes made it in this industry, even though I had nobody of mine here, but you all made me yours and I'm ever so blessed," the Jannat 2 actor expressed.

To conclude, Esha wrote, "It's only few who get to become immortal by living in films throughout and by God's grace I've been one of them lucky ones. Remember to always be appreciative of what we have. Be kind towards one another, remember everyone is fighting a war of their own, a smile can go a long way. I believe Lord Shiva destroyed the illusions and imperfections of this world only to pave way for the better in all of you."

Unseen Pic of the Day: Esha Gupta shares a rare pic with sister Neha on latter's birthday

Meanwhile, apart from the show Reject X, the actress was last seen in an OTT film One Day: Justice Delivered. She played the character of a Crime Branch officer Laxmi Rathi. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the thriller film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. Esha Gupta will also be seen in two upcoming Bollywood films, Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.

Esha Gupta jets off to Punjab for her upcoming single, shares a video while travelling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.