Esha Gupta jets off to Punjab for her upcoming single, shares a video while travelling

Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta travelled to Punjab to start shooting for her upcoming untitled single. The actress shared a video on her Instagram story while showcasing the amazing weather in Punjab along with a picturesque landscape while driving to the location. Apart from sharing the video, the actress didn't disclose much about the project.

Esha Gupta jets off to Punjab for her single

Apart from Esha, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani also shared a picture of the actress from the sets of the single in Punjab. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a lehenga while striking a pose with the producer and the clapperboard.

After her debut web show Reject X, the actress will now be seen after a long time for a single. The actress who is not picking up projects has her own reasons for maintaining that pace. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Rustom actress revealed that she has recovered from a painful ACL injury and is looking for strong roles that catch her interest. Esha slowed down during the period to recover from a knee injury and ended up blowing her earning on the treatment. Opening up about the problem, she said that ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury is very bad but she was determined about not getting surgery because that’s something she was scared of.

Meanwhile, apart from the show Reject X, the actress was last seen in an OTT film One Day: Justice Delivered. She played the character of a Crime Branch officer Laxmi Rathi. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the thriller film also starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. Esha Gupta will also be seen in two upcoming Bollywood films, Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.

(Image credit: Esha Gupta/ Instagram)

