Unseen Pic Of The Day: Esha Gupta Shares A Rare Pic With Sister Neha On Latter's Birthday

Rustom actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to share an unseen picture from her family album as she went on to wish her sister Neha Gupta on her birthday. The actor shared a major throwback picture and also penned a sweet birthday wish for her dear sister. As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice as they were stunned looking at the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Gupta went on to share a major throwback picture on the occasion of her sister’s birthday. In the picture, the duo can be seen looking all innocent as they pose for the camera. Neha can be seen all smiles for the camera and has also placed her hand around her sister's shoulder. Esha, on the other hand, can be seen giving a shy pose for the camera. Esha can be seen sporting white and black checkered collared dress. Neha, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white and pink dress and completed her look with two pigtails.

Along with this major throwback picture, the actor also penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister. She wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful person.. so glad over the years you learned how to open your eyes and I learned how to smile. I pray you always stay happy. I love you so much, blessed to have youâ™¾”. Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post on her social media handle, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the two look during their young days. The post shared by the actor went on to receive likes and praise from fans. Some of the users commented on how sweet the duo is looking, while some went on to wish the actor’s sister. One of the users wrote, “Aww. This is so sweet #sistergoals”. While the other one wrote, “happy birthday, Nehaaa. Have a lovely day”. Check out a few comments below.

