Tweets By Babita Phogat, Kangana's Sister Rangoli Spread Hate: Maha Man Files Complaint

A man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has filed a complaint claiming tweets by wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat and actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak intended to create disharmony among communities, police said on Friday.

The man, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, filed the complaint in City Chowk police station on Thursday, an official said, and added it would be forwarded through the Aurangabad commissioner to the police in the areas where the two reside.

"The complainant has cited tweets by Phogat on April 2 and April 15. He also alleged that Chandel's tweet on April 15 was intended to target a specific community and spread hate. He has demanded registration of a case against Phogat and Chandel under section 153A of IPC and the Information Technology Act," the official informed.

ALSO READ | Farah Khan Ali slams trolls mocking Rangoli Chandel's acid attack: "This is equally sick"

Rangoli’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday after her tweet asking for the killing of a community and a section of the media in the aftermath of the Moradabad attack, was reported by celebrities like Reeema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Rangoli, however, called Twitter ‘biased’ and ‘anti-India’, while sharing that she has no plans to return to the medium.

ALSO READ | Farah Khan lashes out at Rangoli Chandel & defends reporting her account on Twitter

Here’s her full statement:

"Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

READ | After Twitter suspends Rangoli Chandel's account, now a police complaint filed against her

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.