Unseen Pic Of The Day: Akshay Kumar From His Sister's Wedding Is Every Desi Brother Ever

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Akshay Kumar is someone who can be spotted from afar because of his charm and charisma. The actor has a huge fan following and is always on the radar of his fans who try to keep up with the actor’s life and updates. Recently, fans of the actor stumbled upon a throwback picture where the actor is seen attending his sister’s wedding. Very soon, the picture of the actor started doing the rounds on social media as fans started circulating it among themselves.

Unseen Pic of the Day: Akshay Kumar from when his sister's wedding

In the throwback picture, the actor can be seen fulfilling his brotherly duties and is looking all intense like every desi brother at their sister’s wedding. In the picture, the actor is clad in a beige coloured kurta and has an orange headgear. He is surrounded by his family members and relatives who had come to the wedding to bless the couple.

Image Credits: tadka_bollywood Instagram

Fan reactions

It is an absolute delight for fans to get glimpses of their actors where they are caught on camera in a candid shot. Similarly, the fans of Akshay Kumar have been reacting to the photograph and have been flooding it with comments. Numerous fans were seen trying to guess what Akshay Kumar was up to in the picture.

While there were some fans who commented with heart emojis, there was a fan who wrote that his look in the picture is like his look from Hera Pheri. Some fans pointed out that the family was following Sikh rituals for marriage. There were a few fans who sent love to the actor. Check out the fan comments below.

On the professional front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Housefull 4 where he shared the screen with Kirti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde. He also starred in Good Newwz where he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi which is an action thriller film in which he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.

