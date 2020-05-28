Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's Adorable Twitter Banter & Other Top Stories Of The Day

The entertainment world today saw its fair share of drama. Pooja Hegde's account got hacked while Taylor Swift's fans want a ban on Burger King. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna took a dig at her husband, Akshay Kumar for forgetting to tag her in the 'Padman' post. Here are the top entertainment stories for May 28, 2020.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar shared some memories from his movie 'Padman'. He tagged Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte who were a part of the cast, but forgot to tag his wife, Twinkle Khanna who made her debut as a producer with the movie. When a fan pointed it out, the couple got into a sweet banter with Akshay pleading Twinkle, "Please mere pet pe laat mat maaro."

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro ðŸ™ðŸ» Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

Pooja Hegde

Recently, actor Pooja Hegde's Instagram account got hacked. A post was put up from the hacked account of another South Indian actor, Samantha with a tag saying "I don’t find her pretty at all". Although Pooja clarified that her account got hacked, Samantha's fans are not ready to listen and are trending the hashtag on Twitter #PoojaMustApologiseSamantha.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's iconic movie, Mr India is celebrating 34 years. On the occasion, Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Twitter account to create a video bringing in the trope of Mr India. Anil Kapoor tweeted back thanking the actor for his love and support.

The memories from Mr India will remain unforgettable!! Thank you for all the love! @NeilNMukesh https://t.co/OWFvXhQXAW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 28, 2020

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is grabbing headlines with her social work. According to reports, she helped 1300 migrants reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by buying them train tickets. This venture of her had been undertaken in collaboration with AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. Not only that, but Swara had also provided shoes to 500 needy people.

I’m very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who‘ve kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agrawal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored pic.twitter.com/GXQGuHBvCU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 25, 2020

Taylor Swift

It was not Taylor Swift, rather her fans who grabbed the headlines today. One of the Swifties had asked the food chain, Burger King, in a tweet which was their favourite Taylor Swift song. The official handle of Burger King replied back saying, "The one with her ex" taking a dig at the singer. This enraged Swifties so much that they are calling for a ban of Burger King with the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty.

