Twinkle Khanna Brings Out The 'Baba' In Her, Shares Witty Quarantine Relation Tips

Twinkle Khanna is an all-time active member of social media. On Wednesday night, Khanna brought out the Baba Twinkdev in her and shared a witty quarantine tip for relationships. Looks like her quote has impressed fans.

Twinkle Khanna shares relationship tip

On April 22, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share what her inner Baba Twinkdev has to say. Sharing an impressive quote, the Baadshah actor said-- "And with that tip, Baba Twinkdev calls it a night." She also mentioned her Wednesday to be a 'weirdness day'. Check out her post here.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna shares her 'Simpsons' avatar, says it 'really brings out the crazy in us'

Also Read | Akshay Kumar requests a song from Pankaj Udhas, latter dedicates it to Twinkle Khanna

Fans are loving Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post and showering it with comments. A fan said, "One of the best thing I've read during the lockdown period", while another said, "Loved it". Many also dropped laughing emotions on Baba Twinkle's quote.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Twinkle Khanna took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a transcript of her first live chat that took place 25 years ago. And looked like everything Twinkle thought she would be or would have, two decades later, was known to be true. Check out some of the bits and pieces from Twinkle Khanna's chat here.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Hosts Concert With Asha Bhosle, Other Veterans To Raise Funds, PM Modi Reacts

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna shares transcript of her first live chat that took place 25 years ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.