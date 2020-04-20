Twinkle Khanna Shares Transcript Of Her First Live Chat That Took Place 25 Years Ago

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Twinkle Khanna has taken a stroll down the memory lane and shared a transcript of her first live chat that took place 25 years ago. And looks like everything Twinkle thought she would be, or have, two decades later, is known to be true today. Check out some of the bits and pieces from Twinkle Khanna's chat here.

A transcript of Twinkle Khanna's live chat

The screenshots shared by Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her live chat that took place 25 years ago. When Akshay Kumar's wife was asked about where does she see herself in the next ten years, she replied saying, "Hopefully, in 10 years, I will be sitting on a farm with two kids, a dog and maybe a husband. Twinkle Khanna captioned the post saying, "Two decades later, I have two kids, a dog and even a husband, though, at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one."

Twinkle Khanna's live chat also depicted that she went to boarding school in Panchgani and then to a college in Bombay called- Narsee Monjee. The Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai actor also mentioned that she read a lot, anything she could get her hands on. Khanna also loved watching films with her friends, and go running on the beach.

