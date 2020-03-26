Twinkle Khanna Shares Pictures Of Her Fresh Green Plants Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Extensive measures have been taken by the government of many countries to curb down the number of coronavirus cases. The government of India announced a 21-days lockdown yesterday i.e. on March 25. To keep fans motivated while quarantining, many Bollywood celebs are inspiring fans to use the quarantine time productively. While celebs like Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora are motivating fans to workout at home. Twinkle Khanna also shared how she is making the most out of quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna recently shared the picture of the fresh green vegetable harvested by her in her garden. Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna expressed her love for gardening by saying that people will reap what they sow. The author also mentioned how she has inspired her children to take up gardening too.

The picture shared by Twinkle Khanna sees a bowl of fresh Ceylon Palak from her harvest. She further mentioned how easy it is to grow them. Have a look at the picture shared by Twinkle Khanna here:

Previously, Twinkle Khanna was also seen sharing food preservation tips via Instagram. The diva wrote how after standing in long queues for groceries people would want them to last for a longer duration. According to Twinkle Khanna, the best way to make groceries last is by taking Nani’s aka granny’s advice and start preserving them. Twinkle Khanna shared simple steps to extend the shelf life of basic food items that are prepared every day at home.

