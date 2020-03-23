Twinkle Khanna Shares 'unexpected Things To Love & Chuckle Over' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

While the Coronavirus outbreak has compelled everyone to stay indoors and practise social distancing, people are doing something or the other to keep themselves occupied at home. Many Bollywood celebrities are sharing how they are dealing with self-quarantine. Speaking of which, author Twinkle Khanna's take on "Love in the time of Corona" is something you will want to read.

Twinkle Khanna's love in the time of Corona

Twinkle Khanna is making the most of her time spending indoors. She took to her Instagram on Sunday, to share another piece of work and her take on "Love in the time of Corona".

In the caption, she wrote, "7 wonders of the ‘Carona’world. Unexpected things to love, or at least to chuckle over, in these grim times. My bit this week- I also love this illustration by the fabulous @chadcroweillustration He gets me into trouble sometimes with the illustrations accompanying my column but it’s all worth it :)".

Check out a glimpse of her new article here:

In another post, Twinkle Khanna made an appeal to all pet owners to not abandon their pets. Sharing a picture with her pet dog, she said, "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away💙#Dogperson". Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here.

