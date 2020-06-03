Twinkle Khanna Hopes 'cyclone Is Not Too Friendly & Decides To Add Hug As Well'; See Post

Twinkle Khanna, in the wee hours of the day, shared a beautiful video of how the view of the seashore looks like from her home balcony. Twinkle Khanna penned down her captivating thoughts about cyclone. As seen in the video, with her cup of morning tea kept on the balcony pane, and a flock of pigeons enjoying on the beach, Khanna wrote, "A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave."

Twinkle Khanna further said, "I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks." Fans in huge numbers commented on Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post. Many simply dropped hearts on her post. Check it out here.

Twinkle Khanna recently shared her 'proud mom' moment with fans on social media. Khanna posted a picture of a slice of delicious-looking chocolate brownie cake baked by her son and wrote, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment." Check it out.

While the Mrs Funnybones author keeps fans enthralled with her witty and captivating posts on Instagram, she also shares how the family has been spending time during the Covid-19 lockdown at home. Right from cooking, to spending time with kids, Twinkle Khanna shares snippets of their whereabouts on social media. The very recent one being, when Twinkle, through a post revealed, "It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana."

Twinkle gets a makeover

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna shared an amusing post that features her and daughter Nitara. Not to miss the pretty makeover she got from her little star. Khanna captioned the post as "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows."

