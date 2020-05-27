Twinkle Khanna Lives 'proud Mom Moment' With Chocolate Cake; Calls Son 'future Baker'

Twinkle Khanna continues to make her fans laugh out loud with the wittiest of captions on her social media updates about her personal as well as professional life. In her latest Instagram update, the Mrs Funnybones author pokes fun at her 17-year-old 'bun in the oven' Aarav by expressing her pride at his baking skills. She shared a picture of a slice of delicious-looking chocolate brownie cake baked by him and proudly claimed, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment".

Have a look:

While under lockdown with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and kids, Twinkle Khanna has been indulging in activities like cooking and reading while also raising the spirits of her followers with quirky updates about her initiative, Tweak India. It is a platform for women to discuss the relationships that rule our lives — romantic to friendly, parental to professional, and everything in between. Apart from the insightful posts, the author leaves no stone unturned in trolling her family through her updates about their activities while under lockdown.

Twinkle had recently shared a hilarious post through Instagram with a photo of her own face on which the make-up was done by her daughter, Nitara. She highlighted her eyebrows by comparing them to the late American comedian Groucho Marx's bushy brows and wrote a funny caption, "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition!".

Have a look:

Twinkle Khanna's take on motherhood

In one of her recent blog posts, Twinkle Khanna has also given an ode to mothers who are trying their best to become good parents. She opined that even the mother in the film Home Alone is not evil as motherhood can become overwhelming sometimes. She also shed some light on the point that mothers are far from perfect and that is something that everybody must remember. People learn along the way and imperfect mothers have also been doing the best that they can.

