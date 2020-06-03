Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Strapless Red Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are widely admired for their glamorous style statements. However, Bollywood divas are often seen sporting similar outfits, and Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut were once caught in such a situation. Here's a look at the time when the two actors pulled off similar red strapless gowns. Check out the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone pulled off a royal strapless red gown for one for her events. The actor's attire was complemented with a bold red lip colour. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor ditched accessories and opted for the perfect base of makeup. Deepika Padukone's straight flowing hair made her look like a diva.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut sported a similar strapless red gown for one of her events back in 2018. Not to miss the delicate necklace that complemented her look, Kangana also wore a dainty bracelet too. The actor looked exquisite and stunning, as she opted for a sleek hairdo and bold lip colour. With the right eye makeup hues, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor looked perfect.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar's directorial Chhapaak. She will next feature in Kabir Khan directed sports drama '83. The movie will star Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev with Deepika essaying the role of his wife. The plot of the movie revolves around India’s incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983.

Kangana was last seen in Panga. In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in national Kabaddi. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. However, the film did not churn massive numbers at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. The movie is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. The film is a drama based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role with Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

