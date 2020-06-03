Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani, who made her Telugu debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, will be next seen playing the female lead in Mahesh's upcoming outing, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. A source revealed to a leading news portal that the Kabir Singh actor and Mahesh Babu's pairing was a success in Bharat Ane Nenu and that the makers are looking to recreate the magic. The source further mentioned that after several rounds of discussions, the team felt that Kiara Advani is the right choice for the film.

Furthermore, the source also added that with successful films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz under her belt, the makers of the movie feel Kiara Advani's appearance in the film will give Sarkaru Vaari Paata a pan-India appeal. Additionally, the source told the news portal that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will go on floors as soon as normalcy returns, after the lockdown. However, no official announcement has been made about Kiara Advani's collaboration yet.

According to various reports, Mahesh Babu wanted Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo cast to feature in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Moreover, the reports also claimed that Mahesh Babu was trying to rope in actor Pooja Hegde for his next film with director Parasuram. However, none of those rumours turned out to be true, as neither the actors nor the filmmakers commented on Pooja Hegde's involvement in the project.

Mahesh Babu shares first look

Mahesh Babu unveiled the first look and title of his 27th film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the occasion of his dad, Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. In it, fans caught a glimpse of Babu's avatar, with a tattoo and earring. Though not much is revealed through the poster, the post hit a staggering number of likes of social media. The caption to Mahesh Babu's post read, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata💥💥💥 Blockbuster start for another hattrick💥💥💥

@parasurampetla @gmbents @mythriofficial @14reelsplus @musicthaman."

As per reports, the flick is set to be a family action drama revolving around a banking scam. Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of a white-collared businessman responsible for several financial crimes. Mahesh Babu's character has already intrigued the audience. Check out the poster here.

