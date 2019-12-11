Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Isn't Allowed To Make Coffee At Home, Can You Guess The Reason?

Besides being lauded for her journey in Bollywood as an A-lister, Twinkle Khanna is known for her unmatched intellect during her interviews, chat shows and witty social media posts. Twinkle Khanna, who last graced the big screen with Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Twinkle Khanna in an Instagram post gave fans & netizens a sneak-peak of husband Akshay Kumar's culinary skills and went on to reveal that she never lets him make coffee for her anymore. Posting a snap where the coffee looks quite questionable as it seems like an overload, she wrote, “Writers need caffeine almost as much as pencils require graphite:) But..this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again! #throwback #writerswoes."

Twinkle Khanna may not be very active on the silver screen anymore but she certainly is active on her social media accounts. Twinkle has a massive fan following on her social media handles and constantly updates her pages with new posts. She makes sure that her fans know what is going on with her life as she always keeps them up to date on all the major events that she is involved in.

Twinkle Khanna has also been working as a producer. Most recently, she was responsible for the co-production of the film Pad Man, which starred Akshay in the lead role. Twinkle has truly shined as an actor, with her recent novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, becoming one of the bestselling Indian books of 2018.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 4, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, and Kirti Kharbanda. He featured in his debut music video earlier this month alongside Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon in Filhaal. The star is now preparing for the release of his next, Good Newwz. The Dharma production film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kaira Advani.

