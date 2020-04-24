Twinkle Khanna shares her fondness for books, starts a challenge for fans online

Being an avid reader and a book lover, it seems that actress Twinkle Khanna is spending her quarantine period reading all varieties of books. The actress recently started a challenge online where she shared the picture of Roald Dahl’s book titled Matilda and asked fans to read the four series of the books and then watch the adaptations so that they can discuss it.

Twinkle Khanna shares her fondness for books

The actress, who is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, movie producer shared the book cover on her Instagram page and asked her fans about how many books from the series have been read by them. She captioned the picture and wrote, “ Matilda, all of four has an impressive reading list. How many books have you read from this list? An experiment I am trying out involves reading the book and then watching the adaptation with my family so that we can all talk about it, readers and non-readers. Give it a shot #Matilda.”

This is not the first time that Twinkle has expressed her love for books. Earlier Twinkle shared a post on Instagram, where she spoke about the fun of reading together with a friend or loved one. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna states that there is nothing better than lying down next to each other, while engrossed in one's own book. She added that despite reading different books, the two readers are still together, enjoying each other's company.

Read:: Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna Has Written THESE Books, Check List

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Transcript Of Her First Live Chat That Took Place 25 Years Ago

As soon as she shared the book, several fans of the actress stormed the comment section with their reviews on the book. One of the users wrote that this book is also favourite for her 6-year-old daughter and she also expressed her fondness over the adaptations. Another user shared that this book is also one of his favourite ones and even thanked the star for sharing it on social media. A third user chimed in and explained a probability of a Bollywood film on the adaptations. Another user wrote, “We are Roald Dahl gluttons.”

Read: Twinkle Khanna Shares Her 'Simpsons' Avatar, Says It 'really Brings Out The Crazy In Us'

Read: Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna Has Written THESE Books, Check List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.