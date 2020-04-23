Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna Has Written THESE Books, Check List

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of the Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar, is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, movie producer, and a former actor. Five years ago, Twinkle Khanna launched her first book as an author, that received critical acclamation and much praises. Twinkle has been non-stop since then, and her books have always made it to the best-sellers self. Here are the books written by Twinkle Khanna to date-

Books that are written by Twinkle Khanna

Mrs Funnybones

Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me is an Indian non-fiction book, written by Twinkle Khanna. The book was published in 2015 and marked as the debut of Twinkle Khanna as an author. The book was published by Penguin India and sold over one lakh copies, making Twinkle Khanna India’s highest-selling female author of 2015. Reports suggest that even Akshay Kumar helped Twinkle with editing drafts for the book. Mrs Funnybones ranked highest in the Hindustan Time’s best non-fiction books charts.

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad

The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is the second book by the author that was published in 2016. The book is based on feminism and is a collection of four stories of The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Salam, Noni Appa, If the Weather Permits, and The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land. The first story speaks about society’s view of young girls. The second story is about the relationship and finding love in old age. It does speak about the wish of our heart is important than society. The third story is about a women’s marriage. The fourth is about a man who produces sanitary napkins at a low cost. It is based on the true story of Tamil Nadu activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. In 2018, the fourth story was made into a movie, Pad Man, directed by R. Balki and starring Akshay Kumar, telling how the sanitary man makes sanitary pads for his wife and solved the whole village menstrual problems at low cost. The book sold more than 1,00,000 copies within the first year of its release.

Pyjamas Are Forgiving

Pyjamas Are Forgiving is an Indian fiction novel written by Twinkle Khanna. It was published by Juggernaut Books in 2018. The book is narrated by Anshu, a middle-aged woman, who is suffering from a sleep disorder. The story traces her 28 days spent in a spa in Kerala and her meeting with her former husband. During an interview with a leading daily, Twinkle Khanna said that the novel's title came to her as she struggled to zip up her jeans after a few weeks of Diwali. The book was at No.1 on Nielsen BookScan’s India list for three weeks, since it was published.

