Twinkle Khanna Shares Her 'Simpsons' Avatar, Says It 'really Brings Out The Crazy In Us'

Twinkle Khanna swears by her moniker Mrs Funnybones every time she captions her social media updates with the wittiest and funniest words possible. Sharing interesting avatars of herself and Bollywood superstar husband Akshay Kumar caricatured as the modern-day Simpsons, through her Instagram account, she announced the return of the 31 seasons of the hit sitcom The Simpsons on Hotstar. In the caption, she wrote, "Aww..This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer!".

Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other Bollywood celebrities have also shared their Simpson-ized versions through their social media handle to announce that the iconic show is set to stream on the OTT platform from April 15. Created by Matt Groening, globally recognized as a pioneering animator, "The Simpsons" made its debut in 1989 and is the longest-running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, the yellow family of five, have emerged as pop-culture icons over the years in the series, which is a satirical depiction of working-class life. The platform has launched a number of popular shows and Hollywood blockbusters, including films from Marvel's library such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok and hit animated films like Frozen II and Toy Story 4. Disney+ Originals including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

