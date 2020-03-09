From Katrina Kaif To Twinkle Khanna, This Is How Bollywood Celebrated Women's Day

Women's Day is celebrated all over the globe on March 8. This day is observed to celebrate women in people's life and mark their empowerment. Like normal people, Bollywood also takes pleasure in celebrating this day with a bang. With empowering posts and pretty pictures, this is how Bollywood women celebrated Women's Day.

Twinkle Khanna

Not difficult to work this one out:) Nothing is free, not even freedom- Pay your own way through life otherwise you have to toe the line drawn by the hand that signs the cheques. #aworkingwomanisahappywoman #happywomensday #TweakingItEveryDay pic.twitter.com/MVo0lh4Nmc — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 8, 2020

Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a post for Women's Day. She encouraged her fans to pay their own way through life and reminded them that even freedom comes with a price. With the caption, she shared a picture of herself standing next to a bookshelf dressed in a white t-shirt that said 'Tweak It'.

Janhvi Kapoor

As part of an Angrezi Medium project, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her social media. Starring Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more, the stars talk about how the society needs to let girls be and discover themselves. They made use of the hashtag #KudiNuNachneDe which translates to ''let the girl dance''.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to share a collage of a range of her pictures. She also added a picture from her earlier times when she was not a part of the Bollywood industry. Sharing different pictures, the actor encouraged her fans to celebrate and embrace each and every version of themselves.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took the chance to celebrate her latest makeup brand this Women's Day. She encouraged her fans to be themselves with all of their flaws and assured them that it is fine to be yourself. She explained in the caption how a queen does not need a king to acquire the status of a queen.

Shilpa Shetty

(1/3)

Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life & not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, & countries. pic.twitter.com/hvFW4i8w15 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 8, 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to her social media to share a very powerful message for the occasion. Posing with an equal to sign, Shetty shared in her caption that all women ask is to be considered at par in all that they do. She encouraged everyone to come together to build an Egalitarian society and used the hashtag #eachforeuqal.

