From Katrina Kaif To Twinkle Khanna, This Is How Bollywood Celebrated Women's Day

Bollywood News

Women's Day was celebrated in full fledge in the Bollywood industry. Take a look at a few of the stars' wishes for Women's Day, including Katrina Kaif.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Women's Day is celebrated all over the globe on March 8. This day is observed to celebrate women in people's life and mark their empowerment. Like normal people, Bollywood also takes pleasure in celebrating this day with a bang. With empowering posts and pretty pictures, this is how Bollywood women celebrated Women's Day. 

THIS is how Bollywood women celebrated Women's Day

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a post for Women's Day. She encouraged her fans to pay their own way through life and reminded them that even freedom comes with a price. With the caption, she shared a picture of herself standing next to a bookshelf dressed in a white t-shirt that said 'Tweak It'. 

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In Florals In Her Latest Shoot; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

As part of an Angrezi Medium project, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her social media. Starring Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more, the stars talk about how the society needs to let girls be and discover themselves. They made use of the hashtag #KudiNuNachneDe which translates to ''let the girl dance''. 

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to share a collage of a range of her pictures. She also added a picture from her earlier times when she was not a part of the Bollywood industry. Sharing different pictures, the actor encouraged her fans to celebrate and embrace each and every version of themselves. 

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Roped In For A Dance Number In Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Katrina Kaif 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif took the chance to celebrate her latest makeup brand this Women's Day. She encouraged her fans to be themselves with all of their flaws and assured them that it is fine to be yourself. She explained in the caption how a queen does not need a king to acquire the status of a queen. 

Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty also took to her social media to share a very powerful message for the occasion. Posing with an equal to sign, Shetty shared in her caption that all women ask is to be considered at par in all that they do. She encouraged everyone to come together to build an Egalitarian society and used the hashtag #eachforeuqal. 

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's Glam Looks While Promoting Her Beauty Brand

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About What She Is Like On Set

 

 

First Published:
