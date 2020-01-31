Twinkle Khanna Slips In The Bathroom, Turns Philosopher #BabaTwinkDev

Known for her witty sense of humour, Twinkle Khanna's social media posts are often quite entertaining for her fans. The actor recently had a slightly bruised morning as she slipped and fell in the bathroom. The star took to her social media to share the incident. But knowing her, she chose to turn into a philosopher for this one. She shared a philosophical post on her social media with an equally philosophical caption. Take a look.

For this one, she turned into a philosopher and used the hashtag #BabaTweinkDev. This time around, she decided to compare that slip in the bathroom with the emotion of falling in love and then went on to preach about life in her caption. In her post, she talked about how love is similar to slipping in the shower and added that both are dumb accidents in which one ends up falling flat on their back.

Just a while ago, the author shared a picture with husband Akshay Kumar on their anniversary. In the picture, Kumar can be seen donning a look from one of his films while Twinkle is posing next to him. She captioned the picture saying that this is a visual representation of what married life looks like.

The actor is currently enjoying her life off the cameras and leading the life of the best selling author. She made her writing debut in 2015 with Mrs Funnybones. She later continued her streak with two other books, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016 and Pyjamas are Forgiving in 2018.

