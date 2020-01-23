Times When Mrs 'Funnybones,' Twinkle Khanna Lovingly Trolled Hubby Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of those inspirational celebrity couples who are adored by their fans for their exceptional way of PDA with humour and admiration. Mrs Funnybones leaves no page unturned to mock and troll her husband whenever she gets a chance. The Baadshah star is well-known for her hilarious sense of humour and interesting way of looking at things. She is amongst those smartest celebs who have excelled in many other aspects in their career apart from being an actor. She is hearty, open, and bold. Here are some of the many times Mrs Funnybones trolled her hubby, Akshay Kumar with her humour.

Three times when Twinkle Khanna trolled Akshay Kumar

When Akshay was on fire

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Akshay Kumar set himself on fire while promoting his debut on the digital platform with his upcoming drama, The End. At the promotional event for the show, Akshay presented a small glimpse of how the action-based show is going to be. This is how Twinkle Khanna found an interesting way of trolling her husband.

When Akshay gifted Twinkle onion earrings

Mrs Funnybones posted this cute picture while wearing the Holiday star's gift. Her funny caption while wearing the earring made many fans giggle over the couple's quirky romance. It is pure goals to many fans watching their favourites have a humour-filled and blissful marriage.

When Twinkle wrote a speech for Akshay

Twinkle Khanna showcased her impeccable sense of humour and smartness when she wrote a speech for the Padman star. Akshay earned the award of the fittest man of the decade from Vogue India and was asked to give a speech on stage. He read the speech written by his wife which made many people laugh out loud.

