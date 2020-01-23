The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Times When Mrs 'Funnybones,' Twinkle Khanna Lovingly Trolled Hubby Akshay Kumar

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have an interesting way of showing affection through humour and trolls. Here are some of the best times Twinkle trolled Akshay.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of those inspirational celebrity couples who are adored by their fans for their exceptional way of PDA with humour and admiration. Mrs Funnybones leaves no page unturned to mock and troll her husband whenever she gets a chance. The Baadshah star is well-known for her hilarious sense of humour and interesting way of looking at things. She is amongst those smartest celebs who have excelled in many other aspects in their career apart from being an actor. She is hearty, open, and bold. Here are some of the many times Mrs Funnybones trolled her hubby, Akshay Kumar with her humour.

Three times when Twinkle Khanna trolled Akshay Kumar

When Akshay was on fire

Akshay Kumar set himself on fire while promoting his debut on the digital platform with his upcoming drama, The End. At the promotional event for the show, Akshay presented a small glimpse of how the action-based show is going to be. This is how Twinkle Khanna found an interesting way of trolling her husband.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar shares funny post to wish wife Twinkle Khanna a happy anniversary | See pic

When Akshay gifted Twinkle onion earrings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Mrs Funnybones posted this cute picture while wearing the Holiday star's gift. Her funny caption while wearing the earring made many fans giggle over the couple's quirky romance. It is pure goals to many fans watching their favourites have a humour-filled and blissful marriage.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna promote 'eating clean', share 'What's in your Dabba' recipes

When Twinkle wrote a speech for Akshay

Twinkle Khanna showcased her impeccable sense of humour and smartness when she wrote a speech for the Padman star. Akshay earned the award of the fittest man of the decade from Vogue India and was asked to give a speech on stage. He read the speech written by his wife which made many people laugh out loud.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's net worth and lucrative earnings

Also Read | A look at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love-filled journey over the years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
DR. SINGHVI SLAMS 'AZADI' SLOGANS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA