Twinkle Khanna Is Hands-down The Funniest Mother In Town, Her Son Aarav Begs To Differ

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated author, columnist, interior designer and a downright 'cool' mother. Mrs Funnybones, a rather apt moniker for Khanna, is fiercely witty and unmatched in her quirky social media updates. Earlier on Wednesday, she shared a funny post on Instagram with a photo of herself flexing her muscles in front of a police van and a caption that clarifies the reason behind the post. It reads, "Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :)"

Take a look:

Along with a lot of laughter, the post also attracted a lot of alternate suggestions for the contact name that her son Aarav could consider instead of 'Police'. Some of the names suggested were 'Lady Bahubali', 'moral police' and more. One user actually said, “Tell him to save it as supreme court and dad’s no as high court.”.

Family of Funnybones

It is not only Twinkle Khanna but also the Housefull actor who often takes to social media to poke fun at his family. Recently on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary, Akshay Kumar posted a hilarious post depicting the perils of married life as he posed as his 2.0 character Pakshirajan with his wife. He also humorously captioned the picture with “visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like”.

Take a look:

Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see 😜

All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan 😂😘 pic.twitter.com/godUSCKs0h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2020

