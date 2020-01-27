Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Put In The "backseat" On Games' Night By Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is known by fans for her witty tweets and captions which she is often seen posting on her social media. The actor turned author is an avid social media user where she enjoys a massive following. Twinkle Khanna has over 5 million Instagram and 5.38 million Twitter followers respectively. Though it is not uncommon for her to share funny posts, this time around Twinkle Khanna has given her fans a way to deal with the Monday blues, all while taking a funny jab at Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana steals the show in 'Gabru' from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Twinkle Khanna takes a jab at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo from her weekend celebrations where many known faces can be seen. Twinkle wrote a funny caption which suggested that the winners of the game night have been seated upfront, whereas the losers were made to take the backseat and pose from behind. Amongst the losing side were also Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira was quick to comment that she cannot wait to redeem herself in the game night. Check out her comment below -

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar lock lips in 'Gabru' song; fans react

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar wish 'zyada' Happy Republic Day to 'proud' citizens

Twinkle Khanna was recently awarded the Crossword Book Award for Popular Fiction. Her novel Pyjamas are Forgiving was awarded the prestigious award which was also the number one bestseller for Twinkle Khanna. It is being reported that Twinkle Khanna's fourth book will be debuting in 2020 itself.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana shows how to tour India like no other, see pictures

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana on his love for writing poems: Poetry bas mujhe aa jati hain

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana and Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.