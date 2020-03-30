Twinkle Khanna's Kids Play Tic-Tac-Toe On Her Plastered Foot, Actor Blames Cousin

Besides being lauded for her journey in Bollywood as an A-lister, Twinkle Khanna is known for her unmatched intellect during her interviews, chat shows and humour-infused social media posts. Twinkle Khanna once again left her social media followers in splits, as she shared a picture of her plastered-foot covered with colourful marks drawn by her kids. Here are the details.

Twinkle's kids play Tic-Tac-Toe on her foot

Recently, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her plastered-foot, on which her children had played tic-tac-toe. Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna revealed that it was her relative Karan Kapadia, whose advice her children have executed. Adding to the same, Twinkle Khanna revealed that there was no better time to get injured, as she anyway couldn’t step out of the house due to the 21-day lockdown.

Here is what Twinkle wrote: “And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never has been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown”

For those unversed, Twinkle recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of herself and her actor husband Akshay Kumar returning from a hospital. In the video shared, Twinkle described Akshay as her "driver all the way from Chandni Chowk." Twinkle also revealed that she visited the hospital only for her "broken foot" and not for Coronavirus. Adding to the same, Twinkle joked that she is always unusually clumsy. The former actor also took a jibe at Akshay Kumar for donating ₹25 crores to the Prime Minster's fund for Coronavirus and revealed that Akshay's pockets are now lighter. Take a look at the video shared by her.

