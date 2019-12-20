Twinkle Khanna's Most Hilarious Social Media Posts That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Twinkle Khanna is a popular celebrity who is known for her notable performances in Bollywood flicks including Barsaat, Baadshah, Joru Ka Gulam, amongst others. Besides her work in movies, Khanna is considered as an acclaimed author and is known for her books, Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her social media is loaded with hilarious comments, captions, and posts. Fans love Twinkle for her fearlessness and outspoken attitude. We have compiled some of her best posts on Twitter and Instagram that will tickle your funny bones.
Navigating through a maze of craters on the lunar surface #SundaySojourns pic.twitter.com/HkdAbBq894— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 18, 2016
Onions are the new Avocados. My bit this week for @TweakIndia https://t.co/52ulfYEQLW #OnionEmergency pic.twitter.com/QA4JyNM1t4— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 7, 2019
Also read: Twinkle Khanna's Priceless Expression When Interrupted While Eating Is Super Relatable
If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha pic.twitter.com/y3u6B3Zrau— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 30, 2015
When we both have a really bad hair day:) #bestfriends #aboutlastnight https://t.co/JH5qde1bJg— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 7, 2016
Also read: Akshay Kumar Brings Twinkle Khanna A Gift That 'touches' Her & You Will Be Left In Splits
Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround pic.twitter.com/XUCRj464dV— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 16, 2019
Also read: Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Isn't Allowed To Make Coffee At Home, Can You Guess The Reason?
Lemonade? When life gives us lemons,we make them into talismans threaded with chillies and hanging on our rear-view mirrors #TheIndianWay— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2015
Woke up,weighed myself,cursed Earth's ruthless gravitational force,contemplated living on the moon or going to the gym, ate pancakes instead— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2015
Also read: Twinkle Khanna Aka Mrs Funnybones' Post For 'Mr Alex' Will Leave You In Splits
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.