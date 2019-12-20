Twinkle Khanna's Most Hilarious Social Media Posts That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Twinkle Khanna is a popular celebrity who is known for her notable performances in Bollywood flicks including Barsaat, Baadshah, Joru Ka Gulam, amongst others. Besides her work in movies, Khanna is considered as an acclaimed author and is known for her books, Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her social media is loaded with hilarious comments, captions, and posts. Fans love Twinkle for her fearlessness and outspoken attitude. We have compiled some of her best posts on Twitter and Instagram that will tickle your funny bones.

1. Twinkle Khanna describing Mumbai’s potholes in a hilarious way

Navigating through a maze of craters on the lunar surface #SundaySojourns pic.twitter.com/HkdAbBq894 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 18, 2016

2. Are onions new avocadoes?

3. Twikky Khanna vs. Twinkle Khanna

If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha pic.twitter.com/y3u6B3Zrau — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 30, 2015

4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s cutesy moment

5. Find the similarities between Keto addicts and chameleon

6. Travel diaries with Akshay Kumar

7. Joining the street fitness challenge

Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround pic.twitter.com/XUCRj464dV — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 16, 2019

8. What to do when life gives you lemons?

Lemonade? When life gives us lemons,we make them into talismans threaded with chillies and hanging on our rear-view mirrors #TheIndianWay — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2015

9. A choice between gym and pancakes? Pancakes, of course.

Woke up,weighed myself,cursed Earth's ruthless gravitational force,contemplated living on the moon or going to the gym, ate pancakes instead — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2015

