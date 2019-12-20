The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Twinkle Khanna's Most Hilarious Social Media Posts That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Bollywood News

Twinkle Khanna is known for her performances in Mela and Barsaat. She is also known for her hilarious tweets and posts. Read more about her social media posts.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
twinkle khanna

Twinkle Khanna is a popular celebrity who is known for her notable performances in Bollywood flicks including Barsaat, Baadshah, Joru Ka Gulam, amongst others. Besides her work in movies, Khanna is considered as an acclaimed author and is known for her books, Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her social media is loaded with hilarious comments, captions, and posts. Fans love Twinkle for her fearlessness and outspoken attitude. We have compiled some of her best posts on Twitter and Instagram that will tickle your funny bones. 

1. Twinkle Khanna describing Mumbai’s potholes in a hilarious way

 

 

2. Are onions new avocadoes?

Also read: Twinkle Khanna's Priceless Expression When Interrupted While Eating Is Super Relatable

3. Twikky Khanna vs. Twinkle Khanna

 

4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s cutesy moment

 

5. Find the similarities between Keto addicts and chameleon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Also read: Akshay Kumar Brings Twinkle Khanna A Gift That 'touches' Her & You Will Be Left In Splits

6. Travel diaries with Akshay Kumar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

 

7. Joining the street fitness challenge

Also read: Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Isn't Allowed To Make Coffee At Home, Can You Guess The Reason?

8. What to do when life gives you lemons?

 

9. A choice between gym and pancakes? Pancakes, of course.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna Aka Mrs Funnybones' Post For 'Mr Alex' Will Leave You In Splits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG