'You're A Wolf': Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh In Ugly Spat After Singer Pens Song For Rihanna

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, yet again engaged in an ugly Twitter feud after the former announced a new song 'RiRi' (Rihanna's nickname). Retweeting Diljit's song announcement, Kangana wrote, "He also wants to make his 2 rupees, since when were you planning all this? It takes minimum one month to prepare for a video and announcement. And Liberals want us to believe it is all organic."

This triggered a long thread of tweets that were exchanged between the two artists where they argued over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Diljit in response said, "Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don’t feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work." He also told Kangana that it not just her country. He wrote, "It’s not just your country. What’s wrong with you. What misconception are you living under? This country belongs to us all. Pay attention. India is ours too. Go away. You’re boring me. Nobody’s talking about you. Who are you? You keep showing up every time, talking nonsense."

Kangana reacted to Diljit's tweet and said, "You are a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Barbadian pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital city of India. She shared CNN's story on the current state of farmers' protest and exclaimed, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Diljit ended the argument by saying, "I will not reply to any of your tweets from now on because you love playing this game." [sic]

Read the exchange below —

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Ley ...Eh Chaundi aa Bai Banda Ede Naal Sara Din Lagga Rahe 😂



Asi BHARTI AN 🇮🇳 Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..



Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa 😂🤣



Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..



🐑 Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan 😂 https://t.co/3iqkQWL0MQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

Chal theek hai, sirf bol de tu Khalistani nahin hai, kyun itna baatein ghuma raha hai ? Bol de simply ... kyun nahin bol sakta ? Sara discussion close ho jayega mera doubt bhi clear ho jayega. Please say ... https://t.co/LkjI70fbd4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

In December, Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation, and requested the government to accept their demands.

