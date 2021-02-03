Last Updated:

'You're A Wolf': Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh In Ugly Spat After Singer Pens Song For Rihanna

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, yet again engaged in an ugly Twitter feud after the former announced a new song 'RiRi' (Rihanna's nickname)

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, yet again engaged in an ugly Twitter feud after the former announced a new song 'RiRi' (Rihanna's nickname). Retweeting Diljit's song announcement, Kangana wrote, "He also wants to make his 2 rupees, since when were you planning all this? It takes minimum one month to prepare for a video and announcement. And Liberals want us to believe it is all organic."

This triggered a long thread of tweets that were exchanged between the two artists where they argued over the ongoing farmers' protest. 

Diljit in response said, "Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don’t feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work." He also told Kangana that it not just her country. He wrote, "It’s not just your country. What’s wrong with you. What misconception are you living under? This country belongs to us all. Pay attention. India is ours too. Go away. You’re boring me. Nobody’s talking about you. Who are you? You keep showing up every time, talking nonsense."

Kangana reacted to Diljit's tweet and said, "You are a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Barbadian pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital city of India. She shared CNN's story on the current state of farmers' protest and exclaimed, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Diljit ended the argument by saying, "I will not reply to any of your tweets from now on because you love playing this game." [sic]

Read the exchange below —

In December, Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation, and requested the government to accept their demands.

