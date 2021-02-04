Kangana Ranaut Wishes Her 'most Genuine' Brother-in-law Ajay On His B'day, Pens Warm Note

On Wednesday night, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for her brother-in-law, Ajay Chandel. In the pic, the latter danced away to glory at a function. Sharing the same, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor penned a lovable note. Firstly, she went on to call Ajay the most 'genuine', 'honest' and 'sincere' person she knows. After this, she thanked him for being a 'wonderful' brother-in-law to her. Take a look at Kangana's note for Rangoli Chandel's husband.

Kangana wishes her 'jiju' on his birthday

Recently, Kangana shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the Dhaakad shoot and lauded her team for the action sequences at the coal mines. She also posted a rehearsal video of the scene from the film and hailed the passion and commitment that artists express. She wrote, "This is an appreciation post for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal."

She added that Razneesh practically lived at the location for the past few days. Ranaut remarked that the kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express is never just for money. Soon, fans lauded her for supporting her team and for encouraging them to do the best. Director Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, and Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay. Dhaakad has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films and is co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Rangoli Chandel and Ajay tied the knot in 2011. In 2020, Rangoli had also shared a slew of photos on the occasion of her 10th wedding anniversary. She wrote that weddings in those days were understated and added that they were not like how it is today. Rangoli also remarked that the brides these days prepare for months, but to her, it was different. More so, she also tweeted that she and Ajay were planning to shift into their new house in Kullu and that only the last coat of paint was left. In October, Rangoli and Kangana graced brother Aksht and Ritu's wedding in Himachal Pradesh and photos from the same had gone immensely viral.

