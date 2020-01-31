Arshad Warsi's Coronavirus Joke Fails To Land Well With Twitter Users Who Call It Racist

Actor Arshad Warsi recently took to Twitter to share a joke on how to stop the spread of Coronavirus. He retweeted an old Munna Bhai MBBS meme that was edited to make fun of the tense Coronavirus epidemic that is rampant in China. While Arshad Warsi was only trying to be funny, his joke did not land with users on Twitter, as many found his post to be offensive and racist.

Arshad Warsi's joke on coronavirus fails to land with Twitter users, who call it racist and insensitive

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

Above is the Munna Bhai MBBS meme that Arshad Warsi shared on Twitter today, on January 31, 2020. The meme was a collage of scenes from the first Munna Bhai film, where the gangsters trick an Asian tourist into entering their lair, after which they abduct him and put his body into a sack. The joke was tagged as being steps to stop Coronavirus from spreading and Arshad Warsi captioned the post by writing that his friend just sent him very valuable information.

While Arshad Warsi's joke was meant in good humour, it was undoubtedly racist, and many users on Twitter immediately pointed out the insensitivity of the joke. While some laughed at the joke, quite a few fans of Arshad Warsi asked him to delete the post, as they found it very racist and insensitive to the coronavirus epidemic in China. Here are some of the Twitter users who did not take kindly to Arshad's recent joke.

This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd. — Shevly Paul (@nyctanthestris) January 31, 2020

Sorry ... don't joke on this plz — Just Asking (@EkBathBathao) January 31, 2020

Racist remark...pls dlt this one — Jyoti Prakash 🇮🇳 (@Jyotiprakash161) January 31, 2020

The World Health Organization recently declared the coronavirus epidemic to be a global health emergency. More than 200 people have passed away due to coronavirus and more than 9,800 Chinese citizens have been confirmed to be infected by the pathogen. Additionally, even the Indian government recently confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country on January 30, 2020.

