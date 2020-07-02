'Udaan' Star Rajat Barmecha Claims Star Kids With No Projects 'were Clicked More Than Him'

Recently, Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha opened up about his red-carpet experience at the events after the release of the film, during an interview with a leading news portal. Rajat Barmecha asserted that the producers, who praised his work earlier in Udaan, did not recognise him. The actor revealed that on the red carpets of numerous events, people with no projects to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than him. Rajat Barmecha also spilled beans on his upcoming film.

READ | 'Udaan' Actor Rajat Barmecha Reveals He Had No Offers From Filmmakers After His Debut

Rajat Barmecha's experience in Bollywood

Sharing his experience in Bollywood, Rajat Barmecha said that after the release of Udaan, he was complimented for his performance everywhere he went, which gave him hope. Rajat further added that he read every script offered to him, but he found them mediocre, formulaic films and a few in which his character was in the script throughout but added no value. Elaborating the reason for not signing any such films, Rajat explained he was not in a state to afford to do a bad film as he could be written off as 'a one-film wonder' artist.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rajat Barmecha Says, 'Don't Just Say Things, Mean Them'

Rajat Barmecha also revealed that he started taking up offers that he did not like and was beginning to feel lost in the jungle. Later, in 2015, when he watched the Emile Hirsche starrer 2007 Hollywood biographical adventure drama, Into The Wild, he started travelling. And, after 5 years of backpacking around the world, he decided to script a film he would be proud to be a part of. Rajat also recounted director Vikramaditya Motwane's mother's words, who once told him that if he can not find the kind of project he wants to do, he should make it himself.

READ | 'Udaan' actor Rajat Barmecha Pens Heartfelt Poem For Fellow Artists And Actors Who Feel 'caged'

In the report of the news portal, Rajat Barmecha was quoted saying that he started scripting from last year, but was being lazy. He further asserted that the lockdown gave him ample time to complete it. The actor will share the script with Vikramaditya after registering it. He concluded saying that he will play the lead in the story with a foreigner opposite him.

READ | 'Udaan' Actor Rajat Barmecha Reveals He Had No Offers From Filmmakers After His Debu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.