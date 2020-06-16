Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rajat Barmecha Says, 'Don't Just Say Things, Mean Them'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the Hindi film industry. The actor was reportedly suffering from clinical depression and was also undergoing treatment for the same. Many celebrities and fans took to their social media to mourn the loss of this actor and to speak out on the importance of social media. A lot of people also called out celebrities for industry nepotism and for not helping Sushant. Actor Rajat Barmecha also took to his social media to post a video regarding the same.

Rajat Barmecha posts powerful video

Post the news of Sushant's demise, people have been addressing the late actor with tags like ''super-talented'', ''self-made'', ''ambitious'', ''all-rounder''. Taking to his Instagram, Rajat Barmecha urged people to not only say good things but to actually mean them. He called out celebrities who are now posting good things about Sushant Singh Rajput and asked why they are doing it now when he no longer here.

Rajat Barmecha introduced himself first and then said, "I just saw my social media account, my Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is full of people writing good things about Sushant Singh Rajput. People are saying how the industry has lost such a brilliant actor, how he was such an amazing human being, how my heart aches to see this day or things like that." He further said. "But my problem here is, why now? Why do you say these things now and you never did that when the person was there? Maybe that was the thing that the person wanted to her but you did not give a f*** back then".

Rajat Barmecha further said that people are talking about mental health and being there for each other and questioned how many people genuinely try to follow that. Stating that mental health has just become a ''fancy fad'', he said that most people don't care about what is happening. He mentioned in his caption the people suddenly have amazing things to say about Sushant when he is no more.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites took place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

