'Udaan' Actor Rajat Barmecha Reveals He Had No Offers From Filmmakers After His Debut

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's heartbreaking demise on June 14, 2020, has not only shook the entire nation but has also triggered a debate on social media about nepotism and lobbying in Bollywood, among the masses. A lot of actors have also openly spoken about the treatment towards outsiders in the film fraternity and the lack of opportunities despite proving their mettle as actors. One such actor who won the audiences' hearts with his debut film Udaan, Rajat Barmecha recently spoke about not getting offers from filmmakers after his debut.

Rajat Barmecha opes up about not getting movie offers

Actor Rajat Barmecha, who made a critically acclaimed Bollywood debut ten years ago with Vikramaditya Motwane’s coming-of-age drama film Udaan, has been quite vocal in calling out the Bollywood biggies on social media for crying crocodile tears over the tragic and untimely death of the Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a video shared by him on Instagram, Barmecha had dismissed the film fraternity and said that everyone's coming out to praise Sushant now but all of them were missing when he actually needed the validation. He also questioned everyone saying why not praise him while he was alive and needed to hear the kind words.

Now, in a recent interview with an online portal, Barmecha opened up about the reason why the audience has seen so little of him in the last ten years. The actor stated that the reason why the audience didn’t see a lot of him is, first of all, he didn’t get offered 50 films and second of all, it was not that after Udaan every filmmaker wanted to do a film with him. However, he admitted that they did praise him and said that he is a great actor and has a bright future, but also revealed saying for some reason, they did not offer him films.

He added saying he was offered films but the characters had no or hardly some prominence in the film. The actor continued saying the audience also did not see a lot of him because he did not want to compromise on his craft and said If he did not like a project, he would simply say 'no'. Elaborating more about the same, he stated that he would not pick up a project just because they were paying him a bomb and that money for him will always be second important with the content being his top priority. Rajat Barmecha also admitted that he has made some mistakes throughout his career but he is extremely proud and totally responsible for all of his choices because he feels they made me the person he is today.

