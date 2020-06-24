Rajat Barmecha Pens Heartfelt Poem For Fellow Artists And Actors Who Feel 'caged'

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha in his recent Instagram post penned a poem for all his fellow artists. Barmecha penned this poem in the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and comes just after a heated debate about nepotism started online that has gained tremendous support from social media users.

Rajat Barmecha write a poem for all struggling artists

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14 left many people shocked. The news of his untimely demise led to many people pouring in their condolences and sharing their fond memories with the actor. But after mourning this major loss, a heated debate about nepotism started on social media.

The debate also led to many celebrities expressing their opinion on the issue but also receiving hate comments in return. Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha was also one of them. Recently, Barmecha penned a short poem for all of his fellow actors. While describing the poem, he said that he has written it for all the people who “feel caged”. This poem by Barmecha also reflects on nepotism and the struggle of outsiders in the industry.

Before sharing this heartfelt poem, Rajat Barmecha also shared his opinion about nepotism's involvement in Rajput’s demise. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death led to social media users dragging several star kids for their old comments. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others have all been targeted on social media.

Hence, while talking about the issue in his Instagram video, Rajat said that abusing anybody is not a solution to the problem. He also advised all of his followers and social media users to practice kindness and not to spread hate.

In this video, he called out people for using derogatory terms to describe filmmakers. Rajat Barmecha also explained that to fight nepotism it is important to not segregate people into categories.

