Udit Narayan Reveals That Son Aditya & Shweta Were In A Live-in Relationship For 10 Years

Udit Narayan is a happy father after his son Aditya tied knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1. But the date also has another special occasion — it is Udit Narayan's birthday too.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Udit Narayan revealed that it was 'time' for them to make it official as they were in a live-in relationship for almost ten years. He said from now on they will have two celebrations on the same day.

Udit Narayan also shared that he felt 'sad' that he couldn't invite more people to the reception because of the pandemic but 'promised' to throw a big party once the COVID-19 risk is over. Talking to SpotboyE, Udit Narayan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Ambaniji wrote him a letter after he sent them an invite. "Feel fortunate to have their blessings," Narayan told.

Talking about daughter-in-law Shweta, Udit said that she is 'soft-spoken' and sometimes really have to strain ears to hear her.

On the professional front, Udit Narayan's next song will be featured in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

