Aditya Narayan's Appearance With 'lucky' Visitor On Sets Of 'Indian Idol' Surprises Judges

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 2020, contestant Farah Naaz brought her 'lucky cow' on the sets of the show. Witnessing the scene, host Aditya Narayan sprung to his feet and shared the stage with the cow. The scene surprised the judges- Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya with his duo appearance. Know here what happened further in the episode.

Aditya Narayan on stage with 'lucky' visitor

Aditya confessed, “I too, am a huge animal lover, and it makes me so happy to see Farah share such a loving bond with her cow”. Meanwhile, Farah gave an outstanding performance and impressed the judges. They said, “Your music and your bond with animals is so unique and special. It is moments like these that make Indian Idol so memorable. All the best and keep shining!”. Happy to receive positive reviews, Farah responded, “I will always remember this moment and I am so happy to be performing at Indian Idol 2020, thanks to my lucky cow too! Aditya Ji also shares such a special connection with animals and it just warms my heart with love”.

Aditya Narayan married his longtime beau Shweta Agarwal on Dec 1

Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his beau Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020, at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by her family members and close friends because of COVID-19 restrictions. At the wedding, Aditya and Shweta twinned in their ivory gold attire. Their tilak ceremony was held on November 28, 2020. The mehndi and haldi ceremonies took place on November 29 and 30 respectively. The pictures of their wedding went viral in no time.

The couple fell in love on the sets of their film Shaapit. They dated for over ten years. Aditya announced their wedding plans on Instagram. Fans couldn’t stop drooling over the pics and showered their love and blessings in the comments sections.

With inputs from PR

