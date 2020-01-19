Beyonce's Iconic And Experimental Outfits That Are Much-loved By Fans

Beyonce is one of the most dominant pop music singers. Apart from that, fans hail the star for her fashion statements. The Lemonade singer Beyonce has developed a keen interest in fashion by introducing her own fashion line in the year 2005. She has consistently wowed her fand with her Met Gala and red carpet appearances. Here are few of her experimental looks with which Beyonce made fans go crazy.

Black Velvet Dress

Beyonce blew away the minds of her fans by donning a black velvet dress that features breathtaking floral embellishment around the strapless neckline and waist. The diva paired the outfit with matching elbow-high gloves. Oozing elegance, Beyonce kept her makeup simple and accessorised her outfit with dark green statement earrings.

Leopard Print Dress

Beyonce looked fierce when she opted for a leopard print outfit. The plunging peplum pencil dress was donned by her with matching gloves. Beyonce opted for a black patent leather heels to go with. She tied her hair in box braids and accessorised her animal-print attire with statement rings, earrings and clutch.

Black Skin-fit Gown

Black body-hugging gown worn by Beyonce was much loved and appreciated by fans. The dress featured unusual golden sleeve details and a small train. Beyonce left her hair open and completed her look by donning statement earrings.

