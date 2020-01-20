The Debate
Beyonce Slays Her Looks In Body-hugging Outfits; Have A Look

Hollywood News

Beyonce is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She carries her attires with utmost grace. Check out her best 5 looks in gorgeous body-hugging outfits.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles Carter is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From quirky denim attires to gracefully carrying the sequined gowns, she has rocked them all. Though she has redefined her persona with evolution in her voguish looks, her fashion statement is always on point. We have compiled some of her best looks in gorgeous body-hugging attires. 

1. Sporting the leopard print with utmost grace 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

2. Slaying the look in off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown featuring silver leaves 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

3. Acing the look in a sequined body-hugging beige gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 Also read: British Store's Joke On Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas Line Angers Fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

4. Rocking the red turtleneck shimmery gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 Also read: Beyonce's Iconic And Experimental Outfits That Are Much-loved By Fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

5. Flaunting her toned midriff in a yellow shade body-hugging gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Also read: Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Also read: From Beyonce To Malaika Arora, Check Out These Celebs Slaying In Yousef Aljasmi Design

 

 

