'Dil Dhadakne Do' Unknown Facts: Priyanka Chopra Bagged Kareena Kapoor's Role?

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, Dil Dhadakne Do follows the story of Mehra family, who contemplate over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do marks Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's second on-screen appearance, as the duo were earlier seen together in Gunday. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Bose and Zarina Wahab. Here are some lesser-known facts about the film you probably had no idea about.

Lesser-known facts about Dil Dhadakne Do

Reportedly, the song 'Gallan Goodiyan' is an entirely one-shot song.

As mentioned by Zoya Akhtar in an interview, Kareena Kapoor declined a role after her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, whom she was keen to work with, was replaced by Ranveer Singh. Priyanka Chopra replaced Kareena Kapoor in the role of Ayesha.

Reportedly, Aamir Khan voiced the Dog, Pluto Mehra. This is the first time in Bollywood a dog is the narrator of a movie.

The original cast consisted of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor.

The title of the film, Dil Dhadakne Do, is the same as the title of the opening song of writer-director Zoya Akhtar's previous film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Reportedly, Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Tabu and Madhuri Dixit were considered to play the role of Ayesha and Kabir's mother. However, they declined and the role, which later went to Shefali Shah.

Anil Kapoor is Ranveer Singh's uncle in real life. Ranveer Singh is related to Anil's wife.

In order to make the dog, Pluto Mehra act and lick, Farhan Akhtar reportedly applied a pack of vanilla ice cream into his face before every shoot.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor had schedule conflicts and had to decline the project, so Ranveer Singh was approached to play the role of Kabir.

Dil Dhadakne Do is the ninth collaboration between Zoya Akhtar (director, writer) and her brother Farhan Akhtar

Anil Kapoor received the Filmfare award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in this film

Reportedly, hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar took about 100 hours to design Anil Kapoor's hairstyle.

The lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akthar sang the title song Dil Dhadakne Do.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The much-awaited project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in an Amazon Prime original, Citadel along with Richard Madden.

