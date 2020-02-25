Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About

Considered as Priyanka Chopra's finest performances till date by fans, Aitraaz is her only film, which features her in a grey character. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Aitraaz follows the story of a man, who is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover and he has to prove his innocence in order to restore his dignity. The film also stars legendary actor Amrish Puri in a prominent role.

The much-acclaimed film marks Priyanka's second onscreen association with Akshay Kumar, as the duo were seen together in Priyanka's debut film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Released in 2004, Aitraaz is considered as one of a kind, as the film comes with a social message of stereotyping men. Here are some lesser-known facts about the film.

Lesser-known facts about Aitraaz

This film is heavily based on Hollywood film Disclosure, starring Michael Douglas & Demi Moore.

Aitraaz marks Akshay Kumar's last film with Amrish Puri who died a few months later.

Priyanka Chopra won the Filmfare award in the Best Villain category for her performance. She was the last female actor to have won the award after Kajol. Kajol won it for her role in Gupt.

The song Waterfall by the Atlantic Ocean is played during Priyanka Chopra and Kamal Chopra's nightclub scene.

In this movie, Amrish Puri's character plays the husband to Priyanka Chopra's character. Interestingly Amrish Puri plays the father of Priyanka Chopra in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which also stars Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar.

Reportedly, Celina Jaitley was first offered Priyanka Chopra's role.

As seen in the movie, a magazine from Cape Town had Priyanka Chopra on the front page and has an indication of 120 rupees on the right side, but the currency in South Africa is Rand not rupees.

What's next for Priyanka?

Reportedly, it was reported that Priyanka will star in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers of the biopic, it is being reported that the actor has started preparing for her role. She is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

(Promo image source: Screengrab from Youtube)

